Cameron County continues discussing lease agreement with Chapel by the Sea
After a letter was mistakenly sent to Chapel by the Sea over the summer, Pastor David Boughter said on Tuesday the chapel received a new letter saying their eviction notice was removed.
Pastor Boughter spoke with Channel 5 News on July 2025 and said the chapel, which has been around for 45 years, received a letter from Cameron County stating that they were terminating their lease early.
Cameron County officials told Channel 5 News that the letter was sent by mistake, and that in September, they sent a letter to the pastor putting that in writing.
Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño told Channel 5 News that the county is working on ways to collaborate with the chapel “for different events and or activities that are beneficial to us.”
The current lease agreement is set to end in 2079.
The county said they’re discussing that agreement with the chapel.
