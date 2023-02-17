Cameron County DA: Death of Santa Rosa teen linked to ‘criminal enterprise’

A criminal enterprise made up of teens is responsible for the death of a Santa Rosa juvenile, according to the Cameron County district attorney.

Alberto Sanchez is wanted in connection with the death of 16-year-old Fernando Martinez, who died following a shooting outside an apartment complex in Santa Rosa last month.

Sanchez is believed to be one of the leaders of a criminal enterprise responsible for several “criminal acts” in Harlingen, La Feria and Weslaco, Cameron County DA Luis Saenz said in a Friday press conference.

Three other teens — including Julian Casarez, 18, and Josue Torres, 17 — were arrested Thursday on murder charges in connection with Martinez’s death.

According to Saenz, the suspects are accused of targeting “drug dealers” selling vaping pens, oils and cartridges. The group would contact the seller to meet with them to purchase the items, but would end up stealing the items and “exchanging gunfire” if the seller fought back, Saenz said.

Martinez was selling those products and died after meeting with the suspects, Saenz said.

“These thugs, punks…don’t think about consequences, or don’t think about hurting people. These are the folks who are extremely dangerous,” Saenz said. “They pose a danger not just to the community…but to other folks doing the same thing they’re doing.”

Saenz said the suspects have been operating since October 2022 and were also involved in a shooting at a La Feria Whataburger.

Those who spot Sanchez are urged to contact law enforcement immediately. He is considered armed and dangerous, and has a gunshot wound from his leg as a result of the fatal Santa Rosa shooting.