Cameron County DA: Man allegedly distributed child pornography on private Telegram group chat

The Cameron County District Attorney's Office, along with multiple other agencies, arrested a San Benito man who created a Telegram group chat that involved distributing child pornography.

The DA's Office said investigators discovered the private group chat and identified 23-year-old Jose Maria Cosino as the creator and administrator of the group of over 3,000 members.

According to the DA's Office, investigators have been in contact with the underage victims, who confirmed they did not give anyone consent to share their images or make them public.

On April 12, Cosino turned himself into the Cameron County Jail, where he was charged with 12 counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of unlawful distribution or promotion of intimate visual material; his bond was set at $300,000.

The investigation remains active as investigators continue to identify other victims throughout the Rio Grande Valley.