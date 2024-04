Cameron County DA: New sexual misconduct allegation against former McAllen pastor under investigation

A second individual raised an allegation of sexual misconduct with a minor against a former McAllen pastor, according to the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

In a Friday news release, Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said his office was contacted on April 4 by a “second victim” who made an allegation against Former Msgr. Gustavo Barrera of the Our Lady of Sorrows Parish.

“The allegation is under investigation by the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office,” the statement read. Further details were not provided.

On Wednesday, April 3, Bishop Daniel E. Flores with the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville said Barrera had resigned and retired after a police report was filed against him.

In a news release that was sent out on April 3, Flores said the police report was filed after the Diocese’s victim’s assistance coordinator met with an individual who accused Barrera of sexual misconduct with a minor in an incident that allegedly happened 35 years ago.

The victim’s assistance coordinator filed the police report as per Diocese policy, the release added.

The Diocese has yet to confirm where the report was filed.

In a statement, Barrera's attorney — Ed Stapleton — denied the allegations.

Those who are victims of sexual abuse are encouraged to contact police and the Texas Department of Protective Services at 1-800-252-5400.

Anyone who has suffered abuse within the Diocese are urged to contact the victim’s assistance coordinator, Margie Garcia, at 956-238-1455, or margie.garcia@cdob.org.