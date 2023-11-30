Cameron County DA seeks person of interest in deadly Rio Hondo crash

The Cameron County District Attorney says they are looking for a person of interest in a fatal accident in Rio Hondo last week.

DA Luis Saenz said the driver of the Ford Mustang was involved in the accident. He said identifiers of the vehicle include an Instagram decal that says 'rey_5.0' and 'South Texas Racing' on the front windshield. The license plate on the vehicle is RYY9284.

The fatal accident happened on Nov. 23 on FM 106 east of Nelson Road.

A Chevrolet Silverado attempted to pass another vehicle when the truck collided with a Saturn Outlook that was driven by 42-year-old Jorge Villanueva of Rio Hondo, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Villanueva died at the scene.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact DPS at (956) 565-7500. Callers can remain anonymous.