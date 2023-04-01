Cameron County drainage district pushes lawmakers for improvements

A drainage district in Cameron County is hoping to get the attention of lawmakers to improve drainage issues.

Cameron County Drainage District #5 said they're advocating to try to bring more attention to the Valley's unique drainage system.

“We're flat, we don't have natural flood ways,” Cameron County Drainage District #5 assistant General Manager Rolando Vela said. “We don’t have naturally defined flood ways, we are literally a delta. We are not a valley, we are a delta."

Vela said he’s gone to Austin to speak with lawmakers for funding to add drainage systems in some areas, and expand current ditches.

Vela says the current drainage system affects cities and different drainage district efforts to reduce flooding.

