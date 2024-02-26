Cameron County Elections Department optimistic more people will go out and vote

Cameron County election officials are hoping for a better turn out in week two of Early Voting.

As of Sunday, a little over 9,500 voters cast their ballot during the first six days of Early Voting. Polls will open on Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Cameron County.

Elections officials say during the first week, Democrats were down almost 300 votes a day during the first three days of the primary election cycle.

Republicans are showing more of an interest in their primary. They saw around 200 more voters taking advantage of Early Voting.

Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza says he's optimistic more people will show up at the polls this week.

"We're seeing a slow and steady voter turnout this election when we compare it to previous elections and presidential cycles. We're seeing lower numbers that what we would expect. This is more in keeping with the gubernatorial election turnout. We're waiting to see whether the voters are going to engage a little later in the process than usual," Garza said.

During Early Voting, voters can go to any of the 19 locations in Cameron County to cast their vote.

The last day for Early Voting is Friday, March 1.

On Election Day, which is Tuesday, March 5, voters will have to go to a specific location in their precinct to cast their vote and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Watch the video above for the full story.