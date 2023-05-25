Cameron County health administrator reports increase in cases of fungal meningitis linked to clinics in Matamoros

The number of suspected cases of fungal meningitis linked to surgeries across the border increased to seven, Cameron County Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo confirmed to Channel 5 News.

Five cases were initially reported last week, including one death.

A news release the Texas Department of State Health Services sent out at the time said the cases were linked to people who traveled to Matamoros to get cosmetic surgeries that involved the use of an epidural.

PREVIOUS STORY: DSHS: 1 dead, four hospitalized in suspected fungal infection linked to surgery in Matamoros

Guajardo said the cases are linked to two Matamoros clinics, Riverside Surgical Center and K3 Clinica.

The Cameron County Health Department is working with Mexican authorities to identify everyone who has gotten cosmetic surgeries at these clinics since January 2023. Guajardo said they’re attempting to get a hold of at least 70 people to get them tested for fungal meningitis.

“The concern is that a lot of people will feel the symptoms, fever headaches, their neck hurts, but they’ll take it lightly,” Guajardo said. “If you went to Mexico and had a procedure in Matamoros at those two clinics and you're feeling the symptoms, it's important we talk to you.”

The rate for fungal meningitis is 20 to 30%.

Those who have gotten surgeries in Matamoros, or know someone who has, are urged to contact the Cameron County Public Health Department at 956-247-3650.