Cameron County health officials urge residents to report at-home COVID test results

The Federal Emergency Management Agency COVID-19 test site in Cameron County looked a lot different on Sunday compared to a few weeks ago.

Then, officials were averaging about 200 people daily. Now, it’s down to about 19.

After testing positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago using an at-home test, Brad Houk waited in line Sunday for a better result. Houk admits he didn’t report his at-home results to the county — and Cameron County officials suspect he is among many others keeping results to themselves.

It’s a concerning trend, said Cameron County Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo.

“The problem with that is people might be under the impression that we don’t have a COVID situation, when in reality, we may have one,” Guajardo said.

Guajardo says since Jan. 24, about 220 people have reported results to the county—a number she thinks should be higher.

“If someone’s testing at home and they keep it to themselves, obviously how are we going to find out?" Guajardo said. "How is the public going to know that we have cases going out on the community?”

Guajardo says if people are testing at home and not reporting results, it paints an inaccurate picture of the county’s true case count.

Not knowing how many infections there are could also affect hospitals. She is encouraging residents who use at-home test to take the time and report their results. She says it’s a simple process that only takes a few minutes.

To report your at-home COVID-19 test results in Cameron County, click here.