Cameron County judge preparing to meet with Biden during presidential visit
Local leaders are preparing to meet President Joe Biden as he visits Brownsville on Thursday, Feb. 29.
Among those leaders is Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr., who said he wants to speak with Biden over immigration, border security, and the importance of cross border trade.
“We're also looking forward to addressing the fact that we just recently had the sugar mill here in Santa Rosa notify us that they're closing and all the employees losing their job — that's a direct result of Mexico not meeting its obligation and responsibility under the water treaty,” Treviño said.
READ MORE: Water issues prompt closure of Rio Grande Valley Sugar Growers
Last week, Rio Grande Valley Sugar Growers closed down after 51 years in business. They were the only remaining sugar processing facility in Texas.
“One other point that I hope I’m able to bring up is the fact that our shrimpers have been impacted for years from the importation of global foreign shrimp."
RELATED STORY: Port Isabel issues disaster declaration on shrimping industry
Biden will meet with agents and officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas will travel to Brownsville with Biden, a news release stated.
More News
News Video
-
UTRGV announces acquisition of H-E-B Park for Vaqueros football
-
Over 130 migrants flown back to Colombia from Harlingen
-
Cameron County judge preparing to meet with Biden during presidential visit
-
Man arrested on murder charge following fatal shooting near Harlingen park
-
Brownsville police increasing patrols during Charro Days festivities
Sports Video
-
UTRGV announces acquisition of H-E-B Park for Vaqueros football
-
HS Boys Regional Quarterfinal highlights and scores 2/27/2024
-
UTRGV Baseball Sweeps Milwaukee, close out the series 15-3 win
-
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Seattle U at the Fieldhouse
-
PSJA North's Markus Rendon signs with Texas Lutheran University