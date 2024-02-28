Cameron County judge preparing to meet with Biden during presidential visit

Local leaders are preparing to meet President Joe Biden as he visits Brownsville on Thursday, Feb. 29.

Among those leaders is Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr., who said he wants to speak with Biden over immigration, border security, and the importance of cross border trade.

“We're also looking forward to addressing the fact that we just recently had the sugar mill here in Santa Rosa notify us that they're closing and all the employees losing their job — that's a direct result of Mexico not meeting its obligation and responsibility under the water treaty,” Treviño said.

Last week, Rio Grande Valley Sugar Growers closed down after 51 years in business. They were the only remaining sugar processing facility in Texas.

“One other point that I hope I’m able to bring up is the fact that our shrimpers have been impacted for years from the importation of global foreign shrimp."

Biden will meet with agents and officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas will travel to Brownsville with Biden, a news release stated.