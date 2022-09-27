Cameron County Judge to address allegations made by Cameron County Sheriff
Cameron County Judge, Eddie Trevino, Jr. will address the Cameron County Sheriff, Eric Garza's allegations in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
RELATED: Cameron County sheriff accuses county commissioners of political retaliation
Last week, Garza claimed his department is being defunded by Cameron County leaders. Garza also says the county is cutting much needed positions, including jailers and patrol officers.
Garza says it is a retaliation in response to a failed lawsuit the county filed against him last year.
The suit claimed Garza acted outside his authority when he reassigned 15 deputies that were not budgeted to his department.
The lawsuit was later dismissed.
The judge's press conference is set for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.
