Cameron County sheriff accuses county commissioners of political retaliation

A legal battle may be brewing between the Cameron County Sheriff's Office and the county.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza alleged Thursday county commissioners are eliminating positions at the sheriff’s office and jail.

Garza said commissioners are retaliating against him because of a lawsuit they filed against him last year that was dismissed.

“The citizens of Cameron County are the ones who are paying for the consequences of the commissioners’ political vendetta and the illegal actions,” Garza said, adding he may file a lawsuit against the county.

The lawsuit accused Garza of acting outside his authority after he allegedly moved 15 deputies from the office of Cameron County Precinct 2 Constable Abel Gomez to his department.

Garza said county commissioners did away with 55 positions at the sheriff's office and are preventing him from boosting pay for jailers.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said in an interview last week the county is dealing with a $6 million deficit. He blamed the deficit on the sheriff for losing a contract with the U.S. Marshals to house federal inmates.

Judge Trevino Jr. said he plans to hold a Friday press conference to address the sheriff’s allegations.

