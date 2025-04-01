Cameron County man sentenced to 100 years on charges of sexual child abuse

A Cameron County man was sentenced to 100 years on charges of sexual child abuse that occurred over a four-year time period, according to a news release from the Cameron County district attorney's office.

The news release said Jose Isabel Resendez III was sentenced to 80 years for continuous sexual abuse of a child and 20 years for indecency with a child by sexual contact.

The abuse was first reported to the Combes Police Department on July 27, 2021, by the victim's mother, according to the news release.

The news release said the investigation revealed the abuse occurred between 2016 and 2020 when the victim would visit Resendez on weekends. Evidence and witness statements substantiated the victim's testimony, which led to Resendez's conviction.