Cameron County man sentenced to 20 years on sexual assault of a child charge

Ricardo Zamora. Photo credit: Cameron County District Attorney's Office.

A Cameron County man will serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to the district attorney’s office.

Ricardo Zamora pleaded guilty before the victim was set to testify in the trail against him, according to Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

“Child abuse cases are the most difficult to handle,” Saenz stated in the news release. “I am so thankful and proud to have a staff with the determination to fight for the children harmed by sexual abuse.”

Zamora will also have to register as a sex offender for life.