Cameron County men plead guilty in separate cases of child sexual abuse, sentenced to decades in prison

Two Cameron County men pled guilty in two separate cases of child sexual abuse, according to a news release from Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

In the 445th District Court, 23-year-old Javier Garza of Port Isabel was sentenced to 30 years in prison, without the possibility of parole, for charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child less than six years of age, indecency with a child by contact, possession of child pornography and indecency with a child by exposure.

Garza also admitted to recording and sending videos of himself abusing a 3-year-old girl to his social media account, according to the news release. Further investigation later revealed Garza had downloaded additional child pornography images, which may warrant federal charges, the release said.

In the 138th District Court, 71-year-old Jose Maria Medrano of Brownsville was sentenced to 20 years in prison for four counts of indecency with a child by contact.

The news release said Medrano touched the child victims inappropriately on multiple occasions before they made an outcry.

Both men will be registered as lifetime sex offenders. Lifetime protective orders were issued for the children involved in the cases.

The news release also stated that during the course of both investigations, it was revealed that there were additional victims who had not been reported.

Officials urge parents to contact law enforcement and immediately report any suspected child abuse.