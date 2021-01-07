Cameron County prepares for first community COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Cameron County is set to host its first community COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Harlingen on Friday.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine will be available to healthcare workers, people with preexisting conditions and people 65 and older at the Casa Del Sol community center.

The first 1,000 doses of the vaccine will be administered on a first-come first-serve basis.

Watch the video for the full story.