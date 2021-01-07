x

Cameron County prepares for first community COVID-19 vaccination clinic

2 hours 52 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, January 07 2021 Jan 7, 2021 January 07, 2021 8:42 PM January 07, 2021 in News - Local
By: Rudy Mireles

Cameron County is set to host its first community COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Harlingen on Friday.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine will be available to healthcare workers, people with preexisting conditions and people 65 and older at the Casa Del Sol community center.

The first 1,000 doses of the vaccine will be administered on a first-come first-serve basis. 

