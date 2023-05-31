Cameron County property owners protesting property value increases

Property owners in Cameron County have until the end of Wednesday to file a protest for appraisal values.

The Cameron County Appraisal District Office had long lines and a lobby full of people preparing to protest the increase in their property values. Among those people was Harlingen property owner Nelda Medrano.

"I was satisfied. My appraisal was going up little and by little, but this is ridiculous," Medrano said.

Two of Medrano's properties went up. One jumped from $49,999 to $89,999. Her second home, a new brick home, jumped up $40,000 compared to last year.

"It is overwhelming. I don't know what they're aiming at. Somebody has to do something," Medrano said.

Medrano and others are concerned over seeing such a high property value.

Chief Appraiser for the Cameron Appraisal District Richard Molina says his property value went up as well.

"It went up substantially. That I would say it's rather new when I bought it, so the value was already somewhat high already, and I think it's right," Molina said.

Molina says this year the office sent out around 140,000 appraisal notices, 60,000 more compared to how many they send on a normal year.

"We're driven by what the property tax code says we have to do. We have to appraise property at market value," Molina said.

Not everyone at the office was here to file their protest. Some are in the next step of the process, which involve going before the appraisal review board.

Molina recommends people bring in evidence of what their home looks like.

For now, residents like Medrano are running out of time to protest their taxes and home for lower appraisals.

"I'm willing to fight, I'm ready," Medrano said.

