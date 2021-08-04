Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 146 positive cases

Cameron County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 146 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, a Harlingen man in his 60s died as a result of the virus.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,713 deaths related to the coronavirus. Of the new cases reported Tuesday, 11 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 32 people 36 people 25 people 31 people 10 people 6 people 6 people

Since the pandemic began, 44,817 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 40,917 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 69.21% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.