Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 42 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death and 42 positive cases of COVID-19.

The victim was a woman from Brownsville in her 60s, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the death occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,555 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 42 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 38,122 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

34,566 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.