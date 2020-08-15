Cameron County reports 12 coronavirus-related deaths

Cameron County reported 12 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday.

Six people from Brownsville, four people from Harlingen and two people from San Benito died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County Public Health.

Since the pandemic started, 430 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus.

Cameron County also reported that 189 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases in Cameron County to 18,005.