Cameron County reports 12 coronavirus-related deaths
Cameron County reported 12 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday.
Six people from Brownsville, four people from Harlingen and two people from San Benito died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County Public Health.
Since the pandemic started, 430 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus.
Cameron County also reported that 189 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases in Cameron County to 18,005.
