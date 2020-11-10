Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths
Cameron County on Monday reported two coronavirus-related deaths.
A man from Harlingen and a woman from Los Fresnos died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,094 coronavirus-related deaths.
Cameron County also reported that 149 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 24,747.
