Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 59 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Friday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 59 new positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, a woman from Los Fresnos in her 60s and a man from San Benito in his 40s died as a result of the virus. The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

The new deaths raises the total COVID-19 death count to 1,691.

Cameron County also reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of the cases, 28 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 42,400 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

39,885 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 64.60% of the population, 12 years and older is fully vaccinated.