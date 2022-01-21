Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths and 1,084 positive cases

Cameron County on Friday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 1,084 positive cases of COVID-19.

A Brownsville men and women died as a result of the virus, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department. One of the victims was unvaccinated and both of them were in their 80s.

The reported death raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 2,053.

Of the 1,084 positive cases reported in the county, 946 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 138 were probable reports based on antigen testing.

The 1,084 people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 305 people 176 people 155 people 154 people 120 people 86 people 88 people

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 81.19% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.

Cameron County Public Health continues to emphasize the importance of following COVID-19 prevention methods: