Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths and 1,084 positive cases
Cameron County on Friday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 1,084 positive cases of COVID-19.
A Brownsville men and women died as a result of the virus, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department. One of the victims was unvaccinated and both of them were in their 80s.
The reported death raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 2,053.
Of the 1,084 positive cases reported in the county, 946 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 138 were probable reports based on antigen testing.
The 1,084 people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:
|
Age: 0-19
|Age: 20-29
|Age: 30-39
|Age: 40-49
|Age: 50-59
|Age: 60-69
|Age: 70+
|305 people
|176 people
|155 people
|154 people
|120 people
|86 people
|88 people
Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 81.19% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.
Cameron County Public Health continues to emphasize the importance of following COVID-19 prevention methods:
- Get vaccinated
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands
- Wear a mask in public indoor settings even if you are fully vaccinated
- Practice social distance and keep about 6 feet between yourself and others
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily
- If you are sick, call your healthcare provider and home isolate
