Cameron County reports 20 additional coronavirus cases, 731 total
Cameron County officials announced on Wednesday 20 additional coronavirus cases. The total number of confirmed cases in the county is now 731.
According to a news release from the county, the new cases included 16 Brownsville residents, a 90-year-old Harlingen female, a 20-year-old woman from Los Fresnos, a 30-year-old Rio Hondo man and a 43-year-old San Benito woman.
The county also reports Wednesday, 24 more people have recovered. A total of 522 people have recovered in Cameron County.
