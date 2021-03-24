Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related death, 27 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Wednesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 27 positive cases of COVID-19.

The victims included two women and one man from the cities of Brownsville, San Benito and Santa Rosa, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,568 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 27 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 38,282 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

35,300 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.