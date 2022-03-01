Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths and 60 positive cases

Cameron County on Tuesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 60 positive cases of COVID-19.

The three people who died were unvaccinated against the virus, according to the Cameron County Health Department. The youngest person who died was a man in his 60s from Brownsville.

Since the pandemic began, 2,184 people have died due to the coronavirus in Cameron County.

Of the 60 positive cases reported in the county, 26 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing, and 34 were probable reports based on antigen testing. The county did not receive any self-reports from at-home COVID-19 testing.

The 26 confirmed cases are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 9 people 4 people 2 people 2 people 1 people 4 people 4 people

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 84.75% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.