Cameron County reports 3 more coronavirus-related deaths, 43 new cases
Cameron County reported on Wednesday 3 more coronavirus-related deaths.
According to a news release from Cameron County, this raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County to 1,037.
Cameron County also reported that 43 additional people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 23,127.
According to the news release, 20,541 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.
More News
News Video
-
Body of missing A&M Kingsville professor found at Boca Chica Beach
-
Mission RV park dealing with major sewage issues
-
Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico, toppling trees
-
Coronavirus spreads through White House, top levels of government
-
Edinburg CISD teachers union ask TEA to extended online learning for another...