Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 7 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Thursday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 7 new positive cases of COVID-19.

Three people over the age of 40 from Brownsville and a man in his 50's from Los Fresnos died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,669 coronavirus-related deaths. Cameron County also reported that 7 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Of the new cases, 3 came from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers in the county.

Since the pandemic started, 41,316 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

38,829 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 56.4% of the population, 12 years and older is fully vaccinated.