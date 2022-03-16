Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths and 10 positive cases

Cameron County on Wednesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 10 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to the Cameron County Public Health, the four people who died were from Brownsville and over the age of 50. Officials say only one person was fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic began, 2,219 people have died due to the virus in Cameron County.

Of the 10 positive cases reported in the county on Wednesday, two were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and eight were probable reports based on antigen testing.

Of the two confirmed cases of COVID-19, one person was in their 20s, the other in their 70s.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 85.43% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.