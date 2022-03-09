Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths and 17 positive cases

Cameron County on Wednesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 17 positive cases of COVID-19.

Of the reported deaths, two were fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the report from the Cameron County Public Health department. The youngest person who died was a Brownsville man in his 40s.

Since the pandemic began, 2,205 people have died due to the virus in Cameron County.

Of the 17 positive cases reported in the county, 11 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and six were probable reports based on antigen testing.

The 11 confirmed cases are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 1 20s 2 30s 2 40s 1 50s 0 60s 2 70+ 3 Total: 11

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 85.14% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.