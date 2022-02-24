Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths and 75 positive cases

Cameron County on Thursday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 75 positive cases of COVID-19.

Of the four reported COVID-19 deaths, three were fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Cameron County Health Department.

Since the pandemic began, 2,171 people have died due to COVID-19 in Cameron County.

Of the 75 positive cases reported in the county, 59 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing, 14 were probable reports based on antigen testing, and two were self-reported using at-home testing.

The 59 cases are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 16 people 16 people 6 people 5 people 5 people 5 people 6 people

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 84.36% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.