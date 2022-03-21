Cameron County reports 41 new positive cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Monday reported 41 positive cases of COVID-19.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported by the county, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county remains at 2,221.

Of the 41 positive cases reported in the county, 29 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 12 were probable reports based on antigen testing.

The 29 people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 11 20s 6 30s 5 40s 3 50s 4 60s 0 70+ 0 Total: 29

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 85.64% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.