Cameron County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths and 91 new cases

Cameron County on Tuesday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 91 new cases.

Four people over the age of 70 from Brownsville and one man in his 50's from Los Fresnos died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,178 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 91 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 29,412.