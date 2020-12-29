Cameron County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths and 91 new cases
Cameron County on Tuesday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 91 new cases.
Four people over the age of 70 from Brownsville and one man in his 50's from Los Fresnos died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,178 coronavirus-related deaths.
Cameron County also reported that 91 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 29,412.
