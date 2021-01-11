Cameron County reports 7 coronavirus-related deaths and 155 new cases
Cameron County on Monday reported seven coronavirus-related deaths and 155 new cases.
Four people over the age of 60 from Brownsville, two people in their 70's from Harlingen and a man in his 70's from Rio Hondo died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,212 coronavirus-related deaths.
Cameron County also reported that 155 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 31,347.
