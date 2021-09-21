Cameron County reports 79 new positive cases of COVID-19

Cameron County confirmed an additional 79 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, according to a report released Tuesday.

No deaths were reported in Tuesday's report.

The 305 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 22 people 17 people 12 people 10 people 10 people 2 people 6 people

Of the 79 cases reported, 22 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 51,587 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 47,284 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 78.78% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.