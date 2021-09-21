Cameron County reports 79 new positive cases of COVID-19
Cameron County confirmed an additional 79 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, according to a report released Tuesday.
No deaths were reported in Tuesday's report.
The 305 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:
|Age: 0-19
|Age: 20-29
|Age: 30-39
|Age: 40-49
|Age: 50-59
|Age: 60-69
|Age: 70+
|22 people
|17 people
|12 people
|10 people
|10 people
|2 people
|6 people
Of the 79 cases reported, 22 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 51,587 cases of COVID-19.
A total of 47,284 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.
Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 78.78% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.