Cameron County reports 9 coronavirus-related deaths, 39 cases of COVID-19

The deaths came from the city of Brownsville and included seven males and two females according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,527 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 39 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 37,780 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

33,146 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.