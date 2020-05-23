Cameron County reports additional coronavirus-related death, total cases nears 700

Cameron County on Saturday announced that an additional person had died after contracting the new coronavirus, COVID-19, – bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 33.

According to a Cameron County news release, an 86-year-old woman died after contracting COVID-19 – she was a resident of the Veranda Nursing Home in Harlingen.

Additionally, Cameron County announced that 12 more people had tested positive for COVID-19 – bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 698.

Nine people from Brownsville, two people from Harlingen and one person from San Benito tested positive for the virus, according to the release.

Of the 698 Cameron County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 473 have recovered.