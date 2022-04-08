Cameron County reports zero coronavirus-related deaths, 13 cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Friday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 13 cases of COVID-19.
Since the pandemic began, Cameron County has reported 2,227 deaths.
Of the 13 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county, 10 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and three were probable reports based on antigen testing. The county received zero reports of positive at-home test results.
The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:
|Age Range
|Number of cases
|0-19
|9
|20s
|1
|30s
|1
|40s
|0
|50s
|0
|60s
|1
|70+
|1
|Total:
|13
Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 86.21% of the population five years and older are fully vaccinated.
