Cameron County reports zero coronavirus-related deaths, 13 cases of COVID-19

Photo credit: Cameron County

Cameron County on Friday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 13 cases of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, Cameron County has reported 2,227 deaths.

Of the 13 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county, 10 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and three were probable reports based on antigen testing. The county received zero reports of positive at-home test results.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 9 20s 1 30s 1 40s 0 50s 0 60s 1 70+ 1 Total: 13

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 86.21% of the population five years and older are fully vaccinated.