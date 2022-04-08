x

Cameron County reports zero coronavirus-related deaths, 13 cases of COVID-19

5 hours 53 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, April 08 2022 Apr 8, 2022 April 08, 2022 3:45 PM April 08, 2022 in News - Local
Photo credit: Cameron County

Cameron County on Friday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 13 cases of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, Cameron County has reported 2,227 deaths. 

Of the 13 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county, 10 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and three were probable reports based on antigen testing. The county received zero reports of positive at-home test results. 

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases
0-19 9
20s 1
30s 1
40s 0
50s 0
60s 1
70+ 1
Total: 13

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 86.21% of the population five years and older are fully vaccinated.

