Cameron County reports zero coronavirus-related deaths, 50 cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Monday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 50 cases of COVID-19.
Since the pandemic began, Cameron County has reported 2,227 deaths.
Of the 50 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county, 40 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 10 were probable reports based on antigen testing. The county received zero reports of positive at-home test results.
The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:
|Age Range
|Number of cases
|0-19
|19
|20s
|14
|30s
|5
|40s
|4
|50s
|6
|60s
|1
|70+
|1
|Total:
|50
Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 86.34% of the population five years and older are fully vaccinated.
