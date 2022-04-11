x

Cameron County reports zero coronavirus-related deaths, 50 cases of COVID-19

Credit: Cameron County

Cameron County on Monday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 50 cases of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, Cameron County has reported 2,227 deaths. 

Of the 50 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county, 40 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 10 were probable reports based on antigen testing. The county received zero reports of positive at-home test results. 

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases
0-19 19
20s 14
30s 5
40s 4
50s 6
60s 1
70+ 1
Total: 50

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 86.34% of the population five years and older are fully vaccinated.

