Cameron County reports zero coronavirus-related deaths, 50 cases of COVID-19

Credit: Cameron County

Cameron County on Monday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 50 cases of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, Cameron County has reported 2,227 deaths.

Of the 50 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county, 40 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 10 were probable reports based on antigen testing. The county received zero reports of positive at-home test results.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 19 20s 14 30s 5 40s 4 50s 6 60s 1 70+ 1 Total: 50

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 86.34% of the population five years and older are fully vaccinated.