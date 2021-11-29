Cameron County Residents Questioning Wind Farm Project

ARROYO CITY- A new wind farm project in Cameron County is prompting questions from residents.

The Palmas Altas wind farm will add wind 46 turbines east of Rio Hondo.

They have the ability to generate more than 1,440 megawatts of power.

An event was held Sunday to address resident's concerns.

CHANNEL 5'S Cecilia Gutierrez was there to speak to them.

