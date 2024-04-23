Cameron County seeking public input for parks master plan

Cameron County residents are being encouraged to take part in a survey to decide how to improve parks in the county.

The county is asking the public to take part in the Cameron County Parks and Recreation Public Input Survey to provide input for those working in the parks and recreation department.

The department is putting together a master plan before they apply for grants to improve parks countywide.

“It's important we recognize the needs of the community, and it's also important that when we apply for state and federal dollars, a lot of those state and federal agencies they always ask do you have a master plan in place,” Cameron County Parks and Recreation Director Joe E. Vega said.

The county hopes to approve their master plan in May.

The survey is available online.