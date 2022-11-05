Cameron County sees record-breaking amount of early voters

The early voting turnout in Cameron County surpassed the amount of people who voted early in the previous midterm election.

A total of 51,816 people voted early in-person in the last two weeks, according to numbers released by the Cameron County Elections Department.

That’s 900 more voters than the early voting period for the 2018 midterm elections in Cameron County. The previous figure was also a record-breaking year for the county.

In Hidalgo County, early voting numbers fell behind from the 2018 midterms.

A total of 103,997 people voted early by mail and in person in the last two weeks, according to numbers released by the Hidalgo County Elections Department.

The 2018 November elections saw a total of 114,154 Hidalgo County residents voting early in person and by mail.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.