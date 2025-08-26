Cameron County sheriff’s deputies to patrol city of Starbase

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office will soon be patrolling the streets of Starbase as part of a new agreement.

Under the agreement, eight deputies will be assigned to patrol the city. Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino said the eight deputies will be new hires to not take away deputies currently at the sheriff’s office.

The request for deputy patrols came from Starbase. The city doesn’t have their own police department, and they currently contract off-duty sheriff’s deputies to provide security — but that's not 24/7.

The agreement reached on Tuesday would change that.

The city of Starbase will provide the salary for the new deputies.

“They’ll be paid for through this interlocal [agreement] and they’ll be detailed to that,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino said. “That doesn't mean they won't be able to do additional work for the county, including law enforcement, patrolling, etc."

While Starbase will pay the deputies, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office will be responsible for hiring them. The agreement goes into effect on Oct. 1, 2025, with the hiring process happening shortly after that.

Watch the video above for the full story.