Cameron County Sheriff’s Office: Firearm theft suspect considered armed and dangerous

A theft suspect is considered armed and dangerous after stealing a handgun from a vehicle in Brownsville, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Luis Cardenas was identified as the suspect who was seen in possession of a stolen handgun, according to a news release.

He is considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office stated.

The handgun was reported stolen from a vehicle in Brownsville. 

Anyone with information regarding Cardenas’ location is urged to contact the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at 956-554-6700 or the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.

