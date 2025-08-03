Cameron County Sheriff’s Office: Firearm theft suspect considered armed and dangerous
A theft suspect is considered armed and dangerous after stealing a handgun from a vehicle in Brownsville, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.
Luis Cardenas was identified as the suspect who was seen in possession of a stolen handgun, according to a news release.
He is considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office stated.
The handgun was reported stolen from a vehicle in Brownsville.
Anyone with information regarding Cardenas’ location is urged to contact the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at 956-554-6700 or the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.
