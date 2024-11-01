Cameron County Sheriff's Office: Man arrested for firing warning shot at couple

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested 21-year-old Eloy Martinez for allegedly firing a warning shot at a couple on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 10 p.m. at the 17000 block of Graham Road in Harlingen.

The sheriff's office said they received reports of shots fired at a residence. When deputies arrived, they were informed that Martinez had pointed a loaded firearm at a couple and fired a warning shot to scare them away.

Deputies continued gathering statements, including Martinez confession to firing the shot. They also recovered the weapon that was used, according to the sheriff's office.

Martinez was arrested and is facing charges of deadly conduct and terroristic threat. He was taken to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center and is pending arraignment.