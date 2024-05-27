Cameron County Tax Assessor Collector runoff race on the ballot for Election Day
Election Day is Tuesday for the run-off races from the March primaries.
One run-off race is for the Democratic candidate for Cameron County Tax Assessor Collector. On the ballot are incumbent Tony Yzaguirre and challenger Eddie Garcia.
Yzaguirre was first elected as Tax Assessor Collector back in 1988. Garcia is currently a Brownsville Independent School District board member and a retired peace officer with the Brownsville Police Department.
Whoever voters choose tomorrow will be back on the ballot in November against Republican candidate Jesus "Rami" Martinez.
In Cameron County, voters will have to go to their designated polling locations. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
For a list of polling locations, click here.
Watch the video above for the full story.
