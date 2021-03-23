Cameron County to hold mass vaccination clinic Thursday

Credit: Cropped Phil Roeder / CC BY 2.0 / MGN Online

Cameron County Public Health will hold a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, March 25 at the Los Fresnos Fire Department, located at 100 Rodeo Drive.

The Moderna vaccine will be administered to individuals within the Phase 1A, 1B and 1C priority groups, according to a Tuesday news release from the county.

A limited number of vouchers will be available for pick up starting Tuesday, March 23 at 5:00 p.m. or Wednesday, March 25 at 8:00 a.m. at the Cameron County Commissioner Precinct Warehouse below:

Tuesday, March 23 at 5:00 p.m.:

Commissioner Precinct 2 Warehouse located at 7092 Old Alice Road in Brownsville.

For more information call (956) 574-8175

Wednesday, March 24 at 8:00 a.m.:

Commissioner Precinct 1 Warehouse located at 2050 Browne Avenue in Brownsville.

For more information call (956) 574-8174

Commissioner Precinct 3 Warehouse located at 26945 FM 510 in San Benito

For more information call (956) 361-8222

Commissioner Precinct 4 Warehouse located at 26623 White Ranch Road in La Feria.

For more information call (956) 423-1878