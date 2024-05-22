Cameron County Trash Bash underway
In preparation of hurricane season, Cameron County residents are being asked to dispose of household and bulky trash items.
The Cameron County Trash Bash kicked off on Monday and runs through Saturday, May 25.
It runs Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
No tires, oil or batteries are being accepted at the sites.
Watch the video above for the full story.
