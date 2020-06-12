Cameron County warns public of crooks posing as officials to seek payment over the phone

The Cameron County judge is warning residents about crooks posing as county employees or Brownsville police officers.

They are calling residents claiming they have an active warrant for their arrest. The culprits are trying to get credit card information.

Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. says no one from his office, county employee or the Brownsville Police Department will ever call to request any form of payment or bank information over the phone relating to warrants or fines.

The county judge advises if anyone believes they were a victim of a phony call to report it to their local police department.