Cameron, Starr and Willacy counties to participate in Gov. Abbott's Save Our Seniors program

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference in McAllen announcing Hidalgo County's participation in the Save Our Seniors initiative Thursday, March 25, 2020. KRGV File photo.

Most of the Rio Grande Valley will participate in Gov. Greg Abbott's Save Our Seniors program, an initiative to vaccinate homebound seniors in Texas.

Cameron County, Starr County and Willacy County were among the 35 counties announced in the fifth week of the program, Abbott announced in a news release on Tuesday.

The state will work with local officials to set up central drive-thru vaccine clinics or administer directly to homebound seniors, according to the news release.

Hidalgo County participated in the previous week of the initiative. Cameron, Starr and Willacy have already participated in the program in previous weeks.

"Many of these counties are participating for a second time in order to administer second doses to eligible residents." the news release stated.

Other counties participating in the fourth round of the program include Bastrop, Brewster, Browns, Caldwell, Cass, Cherokee, Cottle, Dallas, Gray, Hill, Hopkins, Hutchinson, Hudspeth, Irion, Lee, Liberty and more.

The announcement occurred the day after after the Texas Department of State Health Services expanded vaccine eligibility to all adults.

98 Texas counties have participated in the program so far, the news release noted.